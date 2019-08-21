Not as the brazen hussy of past days,
The huddled masses from afar would call;
A mighty muscled God bestrides a wall
Here at our southern border, eyes ablaze
He holds a hammer, and his name
Thunder god, raising the other hand
To roughly stop the traveler on command
And with demand for papers the migrant shame.
“Go back to where you came from!” bellows he
With angry brow. “Give me Norwegians, Germans and their sort,
Your pale-skinned Nordic men and women flee,
The dark-skinned migrants they cannot deport.
Send these, the Aryans, send them here to me
Europeans only, at the entry port!”
Gerard Harbison, Lincoln