Photo2

In this Oct. 28, 1956, photo, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Roerich from Bavaria, Germany, look out from the stern of the USNS General Langfitt anchored in New York Harbor carrying more than 1,000 refugees from Europe. In the background is the Statue of Liberty. The couple planned to settle in Ohio. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Not as the brazen hussy of past days,

The huddled masses from afar would call;

A mighty muscled God bestrides a wall

Here at our southern border, eyes ablaze

He holds a hammer, and his name

Thunder god, raising the other hand

To roughly stop the traveler on command

And with demand for papers the migrant shame.

“Go back to where you came from!” bellows he

With angry brow. “Give me Norwegians, Germans and their sort,

Your pale-skinned Nordic men and women flee,

The dark-skinned migrants they cannot deport.

Send these, the Aryans, send them here to me

Europeans only, at the entry port!”

Gerard Harbison, Lincoln

