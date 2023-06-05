Where is the outage? So the Legislature passes a tax reform package cutting the tax rates on the rich while Gov. Jim Pillen vetoes programs such as Medicaid and affordable housing, benefitting the poor.

I, for one, am sick and tired of our democracy being bought by the highest bidder!

And where is the Lincoln Journal Star in all this? Why don’t we see some articles on how much money this "transformative" tax reform will save the Pillen family and Pillen’s primary benefactor, the Ricketts family?

And there doesn’t seem to be any compelling reason for this tax break other than some vague talk about keeping the rich in-state (Were the Pillen and Ricketts families actually thinking of leaving?). The silence on all this is amazing!

Richard Hormel, Lincoln