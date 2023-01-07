Letter: Where was our General Scott?

In Jon Meacham's book "And There Was Light," about Abraham Lincoln, a chapter called "To Take the Capitol by Violence" describes the threat that Southern secessionists would interfere with the counting of the Electoral College votes by Vice President John Breckenridge of the Buchanan administration.

Lincoln said, "It seems to me the inauguration is not the most dangerous point for us, our adversaries have us more clearly at disadvantage if they could disrupt or delay the Electoral College vote."

Winfield Scott, the commanding general of the U.S. Army, was informed of the threat. His response was, anyone "who attempted by force to obstruct or interfere with the lawful count" would be "lashed to the muzzle of a twelve pounder and fired out the window of the Capitol."

To make it absolutely clear secessionists were not going to undermine the Constitution, Scott said to Lincoln, "I'll plant cannon at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and if any of them show their heads, or raise their finger I'll blow them to hell." Where was our Gen. Scott when Trump's rioting hoards came close to doing the same thing Jan. 6, 2021?

Hess Dyas, Lincoln