Did I really just read that here in Nebraska it is now possible to carry a concealed weapon without any background check, without registering and without a permit? And we just had our governor sign off on this? Please tell me it isn’t so, and that this is not Dodge City!

If this be true, then please have our local law enforcement offices hire some Matt Dillon and Festus peace keepers. And we will need plenty of Doc Adamses ready to administer medical attention. Additionally, it probably would be prudent to hire a sufficient number of staff to help Miss Kitty and Sam at the local Long Branches!

And here I thought we weren’t in Kansas anymore. Someone please shake me and tell me I have just been dreaming all this.

James Campbell, Lincoln