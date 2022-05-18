Letter: Where the problem lies

Overall the America economy is doing remarkably well given the pandemic challenges. But inflation, new for many Americas, has soured our mood.

For many Americans inflation is a real problem. Each trip to the pump reminds us of higher prices. We blame COVID, Biden and even the war in Ukraine. Recent research by the Economic Policy Institute clarifies what is driving inflation.

Rising labor costs only account for about 8%, and even supply chain input costs only capture 38% of price increases of inflation.

Over half of what is driving inflation is corporate profits. For the 20-year recent average, corporate profits only accounted for just over 11% per year. Corporate profits of 12% or so per year are considered reasonable. Now you know.

Don Macke, Lincoln

