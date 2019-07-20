I am totally disgusted and astounded at the lack of response by the people who represent me in Washington!
How can you not respond to the unspeakable conditions humans (children and adults) are experiencing at our border? What kind of people rip infants from parents?
Our vice president professes to be a Christian. Where was his Christianity, humanity and morality when visiting these cages? I would like to ask him if he would have reacted differently if Jesus had walked in.
It is amazing to me that the people representing Nebraska have not spoken against this inhumane treatment, nor have they spoken against the racist comments by our president. By not speaking up, this tells me they are in agreement.
Shame on you! What can Trump do to you? Are you so concerned about your reelection that you fall into line?
We need to elect people to represent us who will lead with a moral compass concerned about their constituents and all in our country.
Carol Grell, Lincoln