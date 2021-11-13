Letter: Where is the accountability?

The recent publication of the hundreds of abuse cases involving clergy in the Catholic Church of Lincoln has been painfully shocking. Even more incredible is the complete lack of accountability on the part of the perpetrators and the bishops who participated in the cover up of these crimes.

The victims and their families are now directed to go back to the same church that betrayed a sacred trust and darkened their lives forever to search for healing, knowing that this criminal behavior will not be prosecuted. Think about that for a minute.

We can send our State Patrol to the southern border of Texas in a heartbeat to herd and corral poor, desperate children and families away like cattle, but cannot find one person to hold accountable for the sexual abuse of hundreds of children in our community after decades criminal abuse.

Lip service is not justice, and this final report from our attorney general is a tragic, sad epitaph.

Steve Burbach, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0