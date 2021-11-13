 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where is the accountability?
0 Comments

Letter: Where is the accountability?

  • 0
Clergy Sex Abuse Nebraska

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson discusses the findings of a statewide Catholic church sex abuse investigation on Thursday at a Nebraska Department of Justice office. The investigation identified 258 victims who made credible allegations of sexual abuse against 57 Catholic church officials in the state going back decades.

 Grant Schulte, Associated Press

The recent publication of the hundreds of abuse cases involving clergy in the Catholic Church of Lincoln has been painfully shocking. Even more incredible is the complete lack of accountability on the part of the perpetrators and the bishops who participated in the cover up of these crimes.

The victims and their families are now directed to go back to the same church that betrayed a sacred trust and darkened their lives forever to search for healing, knowing that this criminal behavior will not be prosecuted. Think about that for a minute.

We can send our State Patrol to the southern border of Texas in a heartbeat to herd and corral poor, desperate children and families away like cattle, but cannot find one person to hold accountable for the sexual abuse of hundreds of children in our community after decades criminal abuse.

Lip service is not justice, and this final report from our attorney general is a tragic, sad epitaph.

Steve Burbach, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News