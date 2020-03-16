Letter, 3/17: Where is street money going?

Last fall, a sales tax increase to be used for street improvements was passed by a narrow margin. Shortly after the passage of the initiative, a revenue shortfall suddenly developed in the Lincoln city budget despite a supposed booming economy.

One of the things cut to solve the problem were funds that are ordinarily budgeted for street repairs. In recent weeks, I’ve heard our public safety director say that because of a shortfall in the snow removal budget, street repair funds would be shifted to cover that. I thought that the sales tax increase was to provide more funds for street improvements, not be a substitute for funds already budgeted. Could it be that voters were bamboozled?

It appears that soon, the only funds available for street repair and maintenance will be the additional sales tax funds. If that is the case, should we really think that the sales tax increase will be allowed to expire in six years? It seems that the only winners here are the developers who will profit from 25% of the sales tax increase and frozen impact fees.

Thomas Jurgens, Lincoln

