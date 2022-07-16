 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where do we go from here?

During the past few years, several American “leaders” have violated principles of decency and broken numerous laws in a trajectory to destroy democracy in our country. If we do not insist that our system of legal justice take action to penalize these people, we all need to be prepared for what will be our future.

Without justice being served this summer, fall elections will be at risk at every level — results will only be what the people in power desire. Or false returns will be published and a campaign of misinformation will be broadcast. We have seen the rest of the story play out in other countries where elections are just “ceremonial,” and everyone knows that their votes really do not matter at all.

It is my hope that every American voter will take time to be informed about the candidates and will vote intentionally to regain and sustain our democracy.

Wade Nutzman, Nehawka

