Letter, 11/28: Where do we go from here?

As we are nearing the end of Husker football's second season behind Coach Scott Frost, many fans are wondering where we are at in the rebuilding process.

To some fans, the lost potential chance of getting LSU quarterback and Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow is mind-boggling to Husker fans. Why wouldn't we allow there to be competition in the quarterback position rather than allowing Adrian Martinez to get complacent and play statistically worse than last season.

Frost was quoted saying in the past about Joe Burrow, "You think he's better than what we got now?" Hindsight is 20/20, but I can confidently say yes, yes he is, and we didn't even give him a shot. He could have been our ticket to rebuild the program.

So the question that I have is whether this is Scott Frost's fault. Where do we go from here so we don't repeat this nightmare?

David Stephenson, Lincoln

