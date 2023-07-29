I can’t. I just can’t do it. I can’t be quiet. What is happening in our down-to-earth, practical, nice Nebraska?

Live and let live? No. Love thy neighbor? No. Judge thy neighbor? Yes. Religion as politics? Yes. Politicians as clergy? Apparently.

Right before our eyes, ears and all of our senses, a shift to acceptance of prejudice, intolerance, dogmatism, bigotry, even outright hatred has leaked into our culture — locally, statewide and nationwide.

Is our once-unified philosophy of freedom to pursue happiness, liberty, equality and the good life being eroded away or blatantly stripped from our consciousness?

Hiding behind misleading rhetoric and false pretenses, our liberties are being frittered away regarding public safety, public education, public health and human services (physical and mental health, youth care), equality, respecting truth in history, scholarly study, censorship, criminalizing harmless personal expression and women’s rights of reproductive autonomy (to list civil liberties already threatened or being eliminated).

Do not describe those guardhouse disenfranchising, judgmental and criminalizing ways to Jesus Christ of Nazareth, who only ever taught and lived love to love and assuage the very souls being chastened by hypocritical humans.

If we follow leaders who sow fears through propaganda, divisiveness through their rhetoric and callousness through their action or inaction, where do we end up?

Mary Jo Oie, Lincoln