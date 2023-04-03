The state of Nebraska was awarded about $220 million from the federal government with President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, a response to the pandemic's blow to Nebraska's economy. In Nebraska the unicameral put together a special committee of state senators (Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney of North Omaha and Tony Vargas and Mike McDonnell of South Omaha, along with now state Attorney General Mike Hilgers).

Plans were made, an engineering firm was hired (for $1.7 million), meetings were held, proposals were made, time was spent. And now I am wondering what happened to the money meant for North and South Omaha.

Olsson, an engineering and design firm hired by the state, sorted through hundreds of proposals and made a recommendation of 35 of those to receive grants from the ARPA funds. Since then, nothing has happened.

I am looking at the bills introduced this session to distribute the monies, but I am not finding anything. The closest might be LB785, a priority bill but not yet out of committee.

This bill spends some money, but ignores most of the recommendations Olsson made. In fact, it appears it is the intent of the Legislature is to transfer the ARPA money to other causes favored by Nebraska's new governor.

I'm confused, but one thing seems clear: Taxpayers spent the $1.7 million on a consulting job that will be ignored.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha