Letter: When will enough be enough?

What do you say or do? As a retired teacher I can't imagine the fear and trauma students and staff witnessed at Robb Elementary. As a parent and grandparent I can't imagine what the families and the community are going through.

Why does this violence keep happening? It's not a Democrat or Republican issue. We need to stop pointing fingers and unite as a nation and in our humaneness.

How and why does an 18-year-old buy two semi-automatic rifles without question? When is enough enough? Violence doesn't end violence. Our teachers should not be on the front lines of battle. Our teachers are on the front lines every day helping our students to be successful.

Do we just go along with our lives and live with the fear of going to the grocery store or movie theater? We need to stand up, speak up, call our government leaders, vote, form community groups to take action in meeting the needs and making changes to make our communities safer.

It's not about the fear of taking guns away. It's not just about mental health. We need to really come together and think about all the lives lost and what we can do to prevent it happening again. What do we say or do to stop the hate and violence? When is enough enough?

Linda Monson, Lincoln

