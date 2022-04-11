Letter: When helping does harm

When I was in college, I began my lifelong research on the political economy of humanitarian aid, imperialism, natural disasters and the effects of climate change and diaspora. Today, I help facilitate the Youth Collaborative, an intertribal justice organization with an environmental focus. This Earth Day, our youth are leading their first Intertribal Spiritual Walk.

The first of two of the largest disasters talked about occurred in 2004 when the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami killed 130,000 people. Many of the victims were indigenous to Indonesia.

In researching, we learned there were deadly clashes in 1965 between the Indonesian military and the pro-independence rebels, and they continued to play out during this Cold War era.

It appears the U.S. government supported the authoritarian Indonesian military and the removal of Indigenous tribes from their ancestral lands. This sounds all too familiar to the United States' own history of land theft and Indian removal.

These sorts of international policies played out throughout the Cold War era and beyond, where the U.S. government restructured foreign governments to favor a free market economy.

Then the second disaster, occurring in 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast shores of the United States causing devastation and displacement.

These natural disasters are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our changing climate and human-made disasters can compound them, both by failure to prevent them or by a misguided response.

Humanitarian aid can bring an unforeseen and great cost for those in need. We do not want to add to other people's devastation by misdirecting our desire to help.

Carol Flora, Lincoln

