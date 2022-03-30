 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: When does LPD transparency begin?

  • 0

In the March 13 Journal Star editorial ("LPD needs to share answers with public") my thought was what took everyone so long.

The majority of the 12 officers who resigned or were fired since Dec. 1 were females.

While some of the dismissals or resignations may be due to rule violations or performance issues, remember that LPD settled a lawsuit for $65,000 with officer Sarah Williams. Williams described the sexual harassment she encountered at LPD before the City Council back in December.

Williams went on to work for the Omaha Police Department! Imagine that.

The Journal Star also reported that most of the allegations in the other lawsuits go back several years and predate Chief Teresa Ewins' arrival. If so, what was the previous leadership doing to promote a culture of equal opportunities?

People are also reading…

The Journal Star has previously printed statements female officers have made about male supervisors that have said you won’t get promoted unless you have sex with them.

Female officers also discussed attending parties with LPD staff where they were groped by men with no consequences.

The editorial also mentioned that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird ordered an assessment of LPD in February 2021 due to cultural issues acknowledged for more than a year.

While no one would expect perfection, I’m guessing even Walmart has a work place harassment policy.

I’m wondering when the “transparency” begins in all of this. Perhaps the ACLU can help shed some light. They know a good controversy when they see one.

Dave Kamprath, Lincoln

Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

While watching on video streaming our legislators debate LB773 -- the bill to relax requirements to carry a concealed gun -- it seemed apparen…

Letter: More guns don't fix problem

Letter: More guns don't fix problem

The Journal Star said this in a March 12 story about Sen. Tom Brewer’s gun bill: “Noting the opposition expressed to the bill by Lincoln Senat…

Letter: What about Christian love?

Letter: What about Christian love?

As a woman of faith, I write to express my deep disappointment that Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance is once again on hold. Yes, there were many s…

Letter: Standard time way to go

Letter: Standard time way to go

Instead of recent legislation to enact keeping daylight saving time year-round for all of Nebraska, and even the nation, I think standard time…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News