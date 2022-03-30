Letter: When does LPD transparency begin?

In the March 13 Journal Star editorial ("LPD needs to share answers with public") my thought was what took everyone so long.

The majority of the 12 officers who resigned or were fired since Dec. 1 were females.

While some of the dismissals or resignations may be due to rule violations or performance issues, remember that LPD settled a lawsuit for $65,000 with officer Sarah Williams. Williams described the sexual harassment she encountered at LPD before the City Council back in December.

Williams went on to work for the Omaha Police Department! Imagine that.

The Journal Star also reported that most of the allegations in the other lawsuits go back several years and predate Chief Teresa Ewins' arrival. If so, what was the previous leadership doing to promote a culture of equal opportunities?

The Journal Star has previously printed statements female officers have made about male supervisors that have said you won’t get promoted unless you have sex with them.

Female officers also discussed attending parties with LPD staff where they were groped by men with no consequences.

The editorial also mentioned that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird ordered an assessment of LPD in February 2021 due to cultural issues acknowledged for more than a year.

While no one would expect perfection, I’m guessing even Walmart has a work place harassment policy.

I’m wondering when the “transparency” begins in all of this. Perhaps the ACLU can help shed some light. They know a good controversy when they see one.

Dave Kamprath, Lincoln

