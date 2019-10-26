{{featured_button_text}}
Farmers own a small group of vehicles out of the 40,000 in rural Lancaster County, but they'll be adversely affected by a wheel tax. It will increase the vehicle taxes in my family's operation by 114%.

At the same time the joint public agency is trying to push this tax through, the Lancaster County Commissioners voted to increase our property taxes.

At no point should a tax exceed the cost of the good. For example, our livestock trailer -- on public roads approximately 10 times a year, mostly within a four-mile radius -- is taxed at $16.79 (of which, more than half is already taxes and fees.) Its wheel tax will be $37 under the current proposal.

This is more than a 200% tax increase on just one vehicle. I’m sure many Lincolnites are in the same boat. This isn't right!

From sitting in at three meetings so far, I have heard nothing that explains how the county is going to come up with the other $6 million per year they say they need or keeping a lid on the current proposed taxes.

We voted for county commissioners, city council members and mayors of the cities in good faith that they have taxpayers' best interests at heart. I realize current road conditions are a big problem, but the list the county engineer is proposing to fix first involves new projects, not correcting existing infrastructure and old bridges.

There has to be a better, fairer way to respond to this situation. County commissioners say only the Legislature could authorize counties to assess a fuel tax to be used by counties to fix their own roads, but maybe state legislators should look into this.

I don’t mind paying my fair share, but I want to know what I am paying is being used correctly. My trust is eroding quickly.

Paula Peterson, Waverly

