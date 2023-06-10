I can’t be the only person stunned by the irony — the passage of LB574 by the Nebraska Legislature, banning medical treatment for trans youth under 19, and nearly simultaneously, the unveiling of the statue of Willa Cather in National Statuary Hall in our nation’s capital.

Cather, who explored the meaning and place of gender roles, and is generally accepted to have been lesbian, is celebrated and honored while the state where she lived and where she set many of her stories, chooses to enact laws that debase and hurt our trans youth.

I think she’d be ashamed to call Nebraska home. I know I am.

Kit Keller, Lincoln