Recently, a local radio commenter said, “The historic tax cuts will be what’s remembered,” about the just-completed legislative session.

And that, folks, is precisely the problem and the plan.

Did business groups, civic organizations and mainline churches get thrown into Christian wars by the civil Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen? If so, what are they going to do about it?

Celebrate a historic tax cut? Ignore intimidation tactics? Or complain and risk being frozen out of the process, receiving social media threats and facing attack ads funded by Christian billionaires?

Are churches and businesses prepared for public humiliation by Pillen if deemed blinded by Satan? What are you going to do about it?

Will the churches stand up publicly about our faith being used to consecrate a public spectacle, rebuking, judging, shaming and figuratively stoning transgender families?

Did the faithful Republicans speak privately with trans families first, listen to their stories and understand that trans parents are overwhelmed and just trying to save their children?

Or did the “love thy neighbor” faithful, abandon those families, for a political victory, publicly shamed, for a journey they didn’t ask for?

Will the business groups and churches stand up to or leave a party that treats half the state like an enemy, discounting Black stories, crying CRT with no proof, attacking public school teachers? Will they stay silent, supporting the far right’s efforts to minimize citizens’ input in governing?

Will they allow the historic tax cuts and the righteous “wins” to be the only thing we remember?

Laureen Greenwood, Lincoln