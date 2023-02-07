It seems our governor and some state senators are concerned about the exodus of workers from Nebraska and our ability to attract workers to come to Nebraska.

If I were them, I wouldn’t be concerned. I suspect that those people leaving Nebraska are Democrats. You’d think the Republicans would be happy. Our Republican leaders need to understand that low taxes are not going to attract people or convince them to stay. Maybe they should consider removing abortion restrictions, legalizing marijuana, expanding gambling opportunities and fund our teachers and let them teach.