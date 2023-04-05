What did you do Monday?

I know what I did. I started a home project, and then caught some news blip about a school shooter killing children and teachers before turning a gun on herself. After seeing a bit of this on the news, I shut the TV off and went back to my project. Just another day in the USA. Pretty sad.

Now, we have some very smart people in Washington, D.C. Just ask them. Most, if not all, have never had a close loved one shot and killed or, more importantly, one of their children.

Yet, here we go again! Guns don't kill; people kill. This is 100% accurate. But drugs don't kill. The people who choose to take them kill or die from overdoses. It's not the drugs' fault. So legalize all of them!

Heck, to get what used to be an over-the-counter allergy medicine, I now need to have my ID scanned because I might be collecting the drug to make methamphetamine. Just put it back on the counter for sale and forget anyone having to give an ID.

And abortion rights. Save the unborn. To heck with the already born. If they die in school at the hands of a gun-toting person, so be it. When will there be some gun law restrictions? When someone with a lot of money and influence loses a loved one to gun violence. A sad fact but true.

Randy Clark, Lincoln