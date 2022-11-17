 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What were voters thinking?

  • 0

We are deeply disappointed that Nebraskans voted for the voter ID referendum. We did not expect the vote to go that way. Perhaps many people who voted for it did not realize the reality of what they voted for?

Requiring voters to show an ID when they vote will severely impede voting by mail or voting early using ballot boxes. It will inconvenience and probably disenfranchise the people who work long hours, the mothers and fathers who have small children, the non-drivers, senior citizens, the sick or disabled, the caretakers of sick and disabled people, the people who love to travel and the people who need to keep their address private (such as law enforcers). In fact practically everybody will find it inconvenient!

Friends, what were you thinking?

Can we overturn this decision?

Roger and Sylvia Wiegand, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Keeping tabs on scooters

Letter: Keeping tabs on scooters

I wouldn't normally write in, but the safety concern with the Lime scooters is increasing. I have seen them left in people's front lawns, in t…

Letter: Legislature has big job

Letter: Legislature has big job

On Nov. 8, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 432. This amends our state Constitution to require that any voter “shall present valid photogra…

Letter: Evnen's efforts appreciated

Letter: Evnen's efforts appreciated

I first met Bob Evnen when we worked together on Lavon Crosby’s first campaign for the Unicameral. One of my favorite memories of that campaig…

Letter: Biden making problem worse

Letter: Biden making problem worse

On Oct. 19, President Biden lied to the citizens of the U.S. when said he didn’t have anything to do with the reduction of our oil production.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News