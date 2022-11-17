Letter: What were voters thinking?

We are deeply disappointed that Nebraskans voted for the voter ID referendum. We did not expect the vote to go that way. Perhaps many people who voted for it did not realize the reality of what they voted for?

Requiring voters to show an ID when they vote will severely impede voting by mail or voting early using ballot boxes. It will inconvenience and probably disenfranchise the people who work long hours, the mothers and fathers who have small children, the non-drivers, senior citizens, the sick or disabled, the caretakers of sick and disabled people, the people who love to travel and the people who need to keep their address private (such as law enforcers). In fact practically everybody will find it inconvenient!