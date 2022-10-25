Letter: What we're doing works

Glen Isaacs recently wrote wondering why "we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation." ("Doing the same thing yields the same thing," Oct. 19)

I suspect that it is because by many measures, Nebraska is doing relatively well compared to other states.

Last year 24/7 Wall Street noted that "Nebraska has ranked as one of the 10 best run states each year since 2011," while U.S. News ranked Nebraska the sixth-best state overall.

Nebraska's cost of living index is lower than many at 93.7, allowing dollars to go further. This is why even though its median household income is slightly below the average for states at $63,000, the lower cost of living raises it to 15th among states in its purchasing power. (In that same way, New York's drops to 49th.)

Nebraska has one of the highest labor force participation rates and one of the lowest unemployment rates, as well as the 10th-lowest rate of Food Stamp utilization.

This is not to say that these favorable conditions are only the result of the government and governing party, but they play a part.

A better issue for Mr. Isaacs and like-minded individuals to ponder is why Nebraska Democrats continue doing the things that cause them to lose voters and elections.

Kris Thompson, Lincoln