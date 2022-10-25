 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What we're doing works

  • 0

Glen Isaacs recently wrote wondering why "we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation." ("Doing the same thing yields the same thing," Oct. 19)

I suspect that it is because by many measures, Nebraska is doing relatively well compared to other states.

Last year 24/7 Wall Street noted that "Nebraska has ranked as one of the 10 best run states each year since 2011," while U.S. News ranked Nebraska the sixth-best state overall.

Nebraska's cost of living index is lower than many at 93.7, allowing dollars to go further. This is why even though its median household income is slightly below the average for states at $63,000, the lower cost of living raises it to 15th among states in its purchasing power. (In that same way, New York's drops to 49th.)

People are also reading…

Nebraska has one of the highest labor force participation rates and one of the lowest unemployment rates, as well as the 10th-lowest rate of Food Stamp utilization.

This is not to say that these favorable conditions are only the result of the government and governing party, but they play a part.

A better issue for Mr. Isaacs and like-minded individuals to ponder is why Nebraska Democrats continue doing the things that cause them to lose voters and elections.

Kris Thompson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Report requires more action

Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committ…

Letter: Hall is change we need

Letter: Hall is change we need

As a resident of Lincoln since 1997, I support Cameron Hall for Lancaster County commissioner. There has been a lot of change in Lincoln since…

Letter: GOP is really two parties

Letter: GOP is really two parties

I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News