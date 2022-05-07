Letter: What planet does Page live on?

Clarence Page’s column, “The Degradation of Discourse, (April 29), demonstrates a typically slick partisanship disguised as balanced perspective. While praising the old “McLaughlin Group” show, he tells us that it featured “hard right” perspectives along with those of the “center” left. I guess there is no “hard” left in Page’s concept of symmetry. Yet, Eleanor Clift was as “hard” left as Pat Buchanan was “hard” right. But Page is soft toward the left; he just can’t be honest about it.

He then fumbles his way into Trump Derangement Syndrome by claiming, against much evidence, that Donald Trump’s election marked the beginning of the obsolescence of “civility” and “comity,” with the implication that Trump alone caused this, or that Republicans are the sole problem. One may wonder: What planet does Clarence Page live on?

However, in a sense, Page is correct, for Trump’s election unleashed a unique torrent of vilification, hate and lies promoted as “news,” calling for the president’s impeachment even before his inauguration (“Civility,” anyone?).

But how long is Page’s memory? Does he recall the girl incinerated by a nuclear bomb in an anti-Goldwater ad for Lyndon Johnson? Does he remember the pro-Obama ad showing a Paul Ryan look-alike pushing a grandmother in a wheelchair over a cliff?

Did he not hear the crass and profane calls for impeachment of the U.S. president-elect, utilized by the Democratic Party’s “squad” members? Maxine Waters’ exhortation to harass people in public spaces?

Accuse me of “what aboutism ..," if you like, but I’m just asking: Why are Page’s examples of low-civility so one-sided, especially from someone who would be taken as a man of the “center?”

It’s because Clarence Page’s “centered” perspective is a masquerade and cannot be taken seriously.

Richard Terrell, Lincoln

