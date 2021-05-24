Letter: What our next governor should be

While Nebraskans with gubernatorial ambitions emerge, as a registered independent, my ideal candidate must possess these attributes:
* Given that the preamble to our nation’s Constitution states, “To form a more perfect union," I want a governor who is not a typical GOP governor with no agenda other than to sabotage the current federal administration and instead supports our nation’s leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to achieve the “more perfect union."
* I want a governor who chooses, as Rep. Liz Cheney states, “truth and fidelity to the Constitution," not some narcissistic sociopath.
* I want a governor who touts a state tax system that promotes income equality.
* I want a governor who is genuine and welcomes transparency, accountability and the media.
* I want a governor who understands how household, business and government spending creates jobs, healthy capitalism and a healthy middle class. Tax cuts generally create greed, treasury stock purchases, oligopolistic behavior and golden parachutes.
* I want a governor who promotes academic freedom at the elementary, secondary, undergraduate and graduate levels.
* I want a governor who promotes and supports the continued success and intent of Nebraska’s unique unicameral Legislature.
* I want a governor who promotes the “circular flow of money” and thus the “multiplier effect” throughout Nebraska. Not the continued hemorrhaging of state funds to multimillionaires through refundable income tax credits or business tax incentives.
* I want a visionary, creative governor who recognizes that Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics are not effective!
* I want a governor who honestly believes in the right to life, not just when politically prudent.
* I want a governor who will not allow guns in Nebraska’s state buildings.
Sadly, none of these attributes currently exist at the top of the Nebraska state government's executive branch.
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar