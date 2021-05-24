Letter: What our next governor should be

While Nebraskans with gubernatorial ambitions emerge, as a registered independent, my ideal candidate must possess these attributes:

* Given that the preamble to our nation’s Constitution states, “To form a more perfect union," I want a governor who is not a typical GOP governor with no agenda other than to sabotage the current federal administration and instead supports our nation’s leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to achieve the “more perfect union."

* I want a governor who chooses, as Rep. Liz Cheney states, “truth and fidelity to the Constitution," not some narcissistic sociopath.

* I want a governor who touts a state tax system that promotes income equality.

* I want a governor who is genuine and welcomes transparency, accountability and the media.

* I want a governor who understands how household, business and government spending creates jobs, healthy capitalism and a healthy middle class. Tax cuts generally create greed, treasury stock purchases, oligopolistic behavior and golden parachutes.

* I want a governor who promotes academic freedom at the elementary, secondary, undergraduate and graduate levels.