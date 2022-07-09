 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What motivates people to act?

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion

Anti-abortion protesters celebrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington Friday.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe, Associated Press

My query: Are anti-abortion advocates truly concerned with human rights, or do they collectively suffer a Jehovah complex?

Sara D. Lang, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is a major disappointment, to say the least! Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts and many of…

Letter: A matter of human rights

Letter: A matter of human rights

The Supreme Court has made a lot of messed up decisions in my short lifetime, but this decision to strip women of their bodily autonomy has to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News