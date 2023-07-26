Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has joined other Republican attorneys general to object to a proposed rule by the Biden administration that would prevent state officials from obtaining information about state residents who receive an abortion or gender-affirming care in another state.

Some states want such information so they can punish women who get an abortion in another state where abortions are legal. Why does Big Brother Hilgers want this information? What does he plan to do with it? Isn't he satisfied that the unicameral has restricted abortions in Nebraska? Does he plan to go after Nebraska women who get abortions in other states as well?