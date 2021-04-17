Letter: What message is being sent?

Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to show that he is both thoughtless and heartless. He has refused to let Nebraska participate in what is clearly our nation's responsibility -- housing unaccompanied immigrants while we seek to reunite them with their parents and/or find permanent homes for them.

He says this is because he doesn't want President Biden's failed policies to harm Nebraska's children. But his example of shirking our nation's responsibility, and of fearing and dehumanizing children who do not look like us, harms our children much more than offering Nebraska's help could ever do.

This is not Biden's problem or Trump's problem. It preceded both of them. It is our nation's problem.

For the sake of Nebraska's children, Governor Ricketts, please stand up and do what is right. We are better people, and our kids will learn that from our examples.

Gregg Wright, Lincoln

