 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What is Lincoln coming to?

  • 0
Wilderness Park

Lincoln, NE - 9/3/2020 - Anne Sorensen walks her dog Red in Wilderness Park on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Man, this town is getting weird.

The Planning Commission, notably excepting worthy and responsible Commissioners Rich Rodenburg and Maribel Cruz, decides it’s OK to degrade Wilderness Park by allowing 575 dwellings and who knows how many residents, their trash, noise and their traffic to squat next door. Ignoring more than 50 warnings in the inbox and without batting an eye.

And people have to beg for enough money to salvage the mosaic mural, the only part of Pershing Auditorium worth saving, the part that made me think of Lincoln as if it were Rome when I was a kid, while city government stands by tapping its feet impatiently.

Makes me wonder what would Helen Boosalis do?

Richard Piersol, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: GOP has a double standard

Letter: GOP has a double standard

Reading another story about Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and his federal trial, I am struck by a simple comparison of the possible ramifications -- n…

Letter: Government drives inflation

Letter: Government drives inflation

Our inflation rate has two or more major causes. President Joe Biden’s statement that “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore” shows B…

Letter: Standard time way to go

Letter: Standard time way to go

Instead of recent legislation to enact keeping daylight saving time year-round for all of Nebraska, and even the nation, I think standard time…

Letter: Do we have will to act?

Letter: Do we have will to act?

Rather than calling each other nasty names and saying, "I'm right! You're wrong!" we should work together to solve common problems and make th…

Letter: U.S. needs to beef up arms

Letter: U.S. needs to beef up arms

As the free world looks on in disbelief, Vladimir Putin and his war machine are killing innocent men, women and children of a free democratic …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News