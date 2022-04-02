Letter: What is Lincoln coming to?

Man, this town is getting weird.

The Planning Commission, notably excepting worthy and responsible Commissioners Rich Rodenburg and Maribel Cruz, decides it’s OK to degrade Wilderness Park by allowing 575 dwellings and who knows how many residents, their trash, noise and their traffic to squat next door. Ignoring more than 50 warnings in the inbox and without batting an eye.

And people have to beg for enough money to salvage the mosaic mural, the only part of Pershing Auditorium worth saving, the part that made me think of Lincoln as if it were Rome when I was a kid, while city government stands by tapping its feet impatiently.

Makes me wonder what would Helen Boosalis do?

Richard Piersol, Lincoln

