 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What is aim of abortion laws?

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Unless and until legislation against the egg donor also includes the sperm donor, any move toward ripping women's rights from the Constitution are simply men's way of controlling women. And the women who take up the torch for this are doing men's bidding to demonize the egg donor and exculpate the sperm donors' part in the fertilization. Facts, which never seem to get in the way of Republicans' agendas, prove that prevention lowers abortion rates. But that really isn't the aim, now is it?

Chris Stone, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Really, Jim Pillen? With gun violence claiming husbands, wives, sons, daughters and law enforcement, I find that gun-toting ad offensive and i…

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Pr…

Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

The headline on the Jan. 18 issue of the Journal Star states that we’re in the "Darkest times of the pandemic." The article provides statistic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News