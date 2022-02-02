Letter: What is aim of abortion laws?

Unless and until legislation against the egg donor also includes the sperm donor, any move toward ripping women's rights from the Constitution are simply men's way of controlling women. And the women who take up the torch for this are doing men's bidding to demonize the egg donor and exculpate the sperm donors' part in the fertilization. Facts, which never seem to get in the way of Republicans' agendas, prove that prevention lowers abortion rates. But that really isn't the aim, now is it?