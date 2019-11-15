I want to know what this country has done to Thanksgiving. They jump from Halloween to Christmas.
They do not recognize Thanksgiving like it should be. Remember the pilgrims and the Indians, their suffering and their celebration, their thankfulness for food, clothing and shelter.
Then Christmas is not about Jesus but about Santa Claus. Do not wipe out Christ's birth. He gave his life for our salvation, a cruel death on the cross, then he rose again.
Remember Thanksgiving and Christmas with Christ. They both should be celebrated.
Lois Gipson, Lincoln