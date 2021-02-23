 Skip to main content
Letter: What happened to state GOP?
Letter: What happened to state GOP?

Nebraska US Sen. Sasse pushes back against GOP activists

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Sasse is pushing back against some fellow Republicans who want the state party to formally censure him for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot. Sasse on Thursday, Feb. 4, posted a YouTube video response to county GOP activists in Nebraska who are pushing to censure him a second time after he said that Trump deserved some blame for inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool File)

 Anna Moneymaker

So, the Republican Party of Nebraska is threatening to censure Sen. Ben Sasse. This would be laughable were it not so sad. Senator Sasse is one a very few Nebraska Republican officials with the integrity and courage to have stood up to the worst corrupt, dishonest and incompetent president ever to have occupied that office.

What has happened to the party of Virginia Smith, Chuck Hagel, Mike Johanns and Charlie Thone, Republicans all, but all of whom demonstrated the character and integrity that one should expect from a government official?

William A. Wyman, Lincoln

