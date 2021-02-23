Letter: What happened to state GOP?

So, the Republican Party of Nebraska is threatening to censure Sen. Ben Sasse. This would be laughable were it not so sad. Senator Sasse is one a very few Nebraska Republican officials with the integrity and courage to have stood up to the worst corrupt, dishonest and incompetent president ever to have occupied that office.
What has happened to the party of Virginia Smith, Chuck Hagel, Mike Johanns and Charlie Thone, Republicans all, but all of whom demonstrated the character and integrity that one should expect from a government official?
William A. Wyman, Lincoln