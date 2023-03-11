Growing up in the 1950s and '60s, I remember we Nebraskans prided ourselves on hard work, Nebraska’s sovereignty, independent thinking , self-control and strong personal principles. We were a people that proudly lived and worked in an autonomous region of our beloved nation.

We held enduring beliefs and unending patriotism for our democracy, its constitution and its founding fathers.

Today, Nebraska is casting itself more and more in the image of a third world “banana republic” as it sells its soul to a posse of corrupt, self-serving state and national oligarchs, plutocrats and grifters who are using their wealth to buy elections for a posse of indebted loyalists who legislate censorship, extreme partisanship, obstructionism and a deepening social and economic stratification at the expense of all others.

Embellished by a liberal sprinkling of tax breaks, tax-supported bailouts, entitlements and subsidies, many rural Nebraskans support a candidate whose every other word is a lie, instigated a coup to overthrow our nations democracy and obstructed the peaceful transfer of power.

Nebraskans have sacrificed their personal principles, self-worth, respect, and patriotism by allowing wealthy individuals or groups to buy elections both at the national and state levels.

Nebraskans, kneecapped by the apparent intellectual inability to discern between fact and fiction, sacrifice our state's and nation's democracy by accepting these wealthy individuals and politicians' lies, falsehoods, conspiracy theories or personal defamation campaign fliers as the “truth.”

What happened to George Norris’ nonpartisan Unicameral whose sole purpose was serve all Nebraskans and their local issues, not some national party agenda or the states wealthiest?

Money and partisan politics have taken their toll. And, unfortunately, weak-kneed, misinformed, underinformed, and greedy, “it’s all about me” Nebraskans have allowed it to happen!

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar