 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What does Pillen stand for?

  • 0
Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

Jim Pillen's shotgun ad is the most appalling commercial since Beau McCoy flicked an Obama bobblehead off a fence post! Who do you suppose this appeals to? What happened to leaders who seek to bring people together and find common ground to lift our society? It seems a growing number of Republicans and so-called "conservatives" find it's more profitable to pander to people's insecurities and fears!

When did Pillen get a medical degree that makes him more qualified than Dr. Anthony Fauci, who graduated first in his class and has advised every president since Ronald Reagan? The government mandates a lot of things that make sense for our common welfare.

Is Pillen also so lacking in ideas that he has to resort to tired conspiracy theories about President Biden's mental fitness? And to top it off, let's remind people that everyone (but him) is out to take your precious guns away! I originally thought Pillen was the sane one of the Republican candidates. This ad certainly dispelled that notion!

Where are the candidates that will fight for truth and call out the people who spread lies? Our democracy cannot survive if trust is lost in our institutions and laws that apply only to a few! I grew up when fear of Russia and communism was the biggest threat to our democracy. The biggest threat today is the cancer growing within our own institutions by people in power who put their own self-interest over truth and the common good!

People are also reading…

In his interview Pillen should tell us if he's for something or just wants to demonize everyone else so cynical people will send him money and turn out to vote for him! If this is the Nebraska way, maybe Tourism is right. Nebraska may not be for everyone. 

Mike Donlan Sr, Lincoln.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regula…

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Is there anyone else who is running for the governor of our state? There has to be someone else other than these two men -- Jim Pillen and Cha…

Letter: No reason to impede voting

Letter: No reason to impede voting

It is shameful that Nebraska's senators and representatives do not support the John Lewis Voting Act. There is no honest reason to not want fe…

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Really, Jim Pillen? With gun violence claiming husbands, wives, sons, daughters and law enforcement, I find that gun-toting ad offensive and i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News