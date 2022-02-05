Letter: What does Pillen stand for?

Jim Pillen's shotgun ad is the most appalling commercial since Beau McCoy flicked an Obama bobblehead off a fence post! Who do you suppose this appeals to? What happened to leaders who seek to bring people together and find common ground to lift our society? It seems a growing number of Republicans and so-called "conservatives" find it's more profitable to pander to people's insecurities and fears!

When did Pillen get a medical degree that makes him more qualified than Dr. Anthony Fauci, who graduated first in his class and has advised every president since Ronald Reagan? The government mandates a lot of things that make sense for our common welfare.

Is Pillen also so lacking in ideas that he has to resort to tired conspiracy theories about President Biden's mental fitness? And to top it off, let's remind people that everyone (but him) is out to take your precious guns away! I originally thought Pillen was the sane one of the Republican candidates. This ad certainly dispelled that notion!

Where are the candidates that will fight for truth and call out the people who spread lies? Our democracy cannot survive if trust is lost in our institutions and laws that apply only to a few! I grew up when fear of Russia and communism was the biggest threat to our democracy. The biggest threat today is the cancer growing within our own institutions by people in power who put their own self-interest over truth and the common good!

In his interview Pillen should tell us if he's for something or just wants to demonize everyone else so cynical people will send him money and turn out to vote for him! If this is the Nebraska way, maybe Tourism is right. Nebraska may not be for everyone.

Mike Donlan Sr, Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0