Letter: What does Pillen have to lose?

“It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” —French philosopher Joseph Jubert (1754-1834)

Why does Jim Pillen avoid debating Carol Blood? Why does Jim Pillen — who is running for governor as a Republican — think it makes him look fit for office? As The Economist noted in an April 21 article, debates tend not to change voters minds, though they can energize people and drive turnout.

In an overwhelmingly Republican state, what is Pillen avoiding? He’s a university regent with name recognition. He’s a successful businessman and a former Husker. That this question is generating many similar letters to the Journal Star as the election nears shows there is ample concern.

Pillen points out that he has traveled and spoken to many Nebraskans already. Forget that his victory over a Trumpian candidate and a highly qualified but under-funded moderate in his primary doesn’t count. I doubt that any Democrat attended said meetings, and I highly doubt a give-and-take format was ever used.

Perhaps Alan Schroeder of Northeastern University says it all in The Economist article. “They (debates) offer a rare chance to get candidates off script. That they make hopefuls 'scared as hell' proves their worth.”

Scott Svoboda, Lincoln