Letter: What democracy depends on

Ah, spring — anticipated, welcomed, inevitable.

Disagreeable winds fatefully cede to hospitable breezes. Boring browns and gloomy grays likewise yield to majestic purples and vivid yellows as crocus and daffodil faithfully herald spring’s inherent propriety with captivating beauty and understated grace.

Equally certain, but lacking charm or restraint, is human nature’s affinity for disregarding Mother Nature’s providence.

Like rampant, unsightly weeds, a glut of assorted names abruptly appears along byways and in neighborhoods — an ill-mannered blight on an optimistic landscape. Gilded in red, white and blue, they reek with calculated patriotism. Once rooted, they silently clamor for our attention with insipid and tedious monotony.

Hypnotically single-minded, they are reminiscent of Newspeak in Orwell’s 1984, "designed to diminish the range of thought." Their sole purpose is to inculcate the gullible and the naïve into reflexively and thoughtlessly voting for the most replicated name.

The most effective pre-emergent for the toxic effects of this recurring political kudzu is persistent applications of knowledgeable voters.

Before applying, carefully separate information from knowledge. Information is impulsively propagated and osmotically absorbed, e.g., Facebook and Twitter.

Knowledge is critically gathered and both reflective of and conducive to thoughtful analysis, e.g., Journal Star and World-Herald. Knowledge requires a collective and dedicated investment of time and energy scrutinizing candidates and issues. That shared resolve, or lack thereof, will ultimately determine how our government works — broadly effective or narrowly selective. Responsible and responsive government is predicated on a dispassionately engaged media and a passionately enlightened electorate.

With the same cooperative and purposeful diligence that sustains our admiration of Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, we can similarly cultivate and maintain city, state, and national leadership to be proud of as well.

Larry McClung, Lincoln

