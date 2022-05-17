 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What are paper's priorities?

  • 0
Renée Fleming

Renée Fleming

 COURTESY PHOTO

What happens when Renee Fleming, an international superstar of the operatic and concert stages, comes to Lincoln to sing with our local symphony and even leads a panel discussion on music and neuroscience the day before her performance?

Nothing, insofar as the Journal Star is concerned. No review, little pre-concert publicity, zilch. Yet the now razor-thin "Ground Zero" doesn't seem to miss many events at the Zoo Bar and has a front page article about an upcoming artist appearing at Jazz in June (May 13).

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra supported its musicians throughout the pandemic even though live concerts were severely limited. Most of LSO's musicians are local and include several UNL professors and alumni. This season-closing concert was superb, by the way, and even included poems by our own Ted Kooser beautifully set to music, to say nothing of a generous array of encores for the large enthusiastic audience.

What are the paper's priorities? Classical music sure isn't high on the list! Thank God we still have ample sports coverage.

People are also reading…

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Too many guns or people?

Letter: Too many guns or people?

The original Constitution of the United States was drafted and approved in article 7 of the document on Sept. 17, 1787. The Bill of Rights inc…

Letter: No freedom without control

Letter: No freedom without control

Liberty and freedom are two values we hold dear as Americans. Yet these two values are being threatened by the courts and by legislation. Ever…

Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Everyone admits that the weather has changed for the worse; 67% of Nebraskans recognize it is due to climate change. We see the droughts, floo…

Letter: Justices need term limits

Letter: Justices need term limits

The leak of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade marks a dark day for this country. Although the Supreme …

Letter: Fiction is becoming fact

Letter: Fiction is becoming fact

Only a day after the leak of the potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Louisiana lawmakers proposed legislati…

Letter: How about pro-compassion?

Letter: How about pro-compassion?

I’m not pro-choice. I’m not pro-life. I’m pro-compassion. I got that idea from my good friend, Jane. It logically makes sense and fits a Chris…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News