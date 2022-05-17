Letter: What are paper's priorities?

What happens when Renee Fleming, an international superstar of the operatic and concert stages, comes to Lincoln to sing with our local symphony and even leads a panel discussion on music and neuroscience the day before her performance?

Nothing, insofar as the Journal Star is concerned. No review, little pre-concert publicity, zilch. Yet the now razor-thin "Ground Zero" doesn't seem to miss many events at the Zoo Bar and has a front page article about an upcoming artist appearing at Jazz in June (May 13).

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra supported its musicians throughout the pandemic even though live concerts were severely limited. Most of LSO's musicians are local and include several UNL professors and alumni. This season-closing concert was superb, by the way, and even included poems by our own Ted Kooser beautifully set to music, to say nothing of a generous array of encores for the large enthusiastic audience.

What are the paper's priorities? Classical music sure isn't high on the list! Thank God we still have ample sports coverage.

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln

