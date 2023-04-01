During the general election of November 2022, Nebraskans passed a constitutional amendment to raise the state minimum wage incrementally to $15. The amendment also called for a cost of living adjustment each year after the $15 ceiling had been reached.

Two senators have introduced legislation which would overturn the will of the 58% of the Nebraskans who voted in favor of the amendment. Sen. Jane Raybould introduced LB327, which would limit the cost of living adjustment to 1.5 %. Sen. Tom Briese introduced a bill that was amended into LB327 that would set up a training wage for younger people, also going against the intent of the amendment.