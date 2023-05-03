I support all of the parts of our Constitution. My question to Sen. Tom Brewer, Gov. Jim Pillen and all the supporters of the concealed carry bill that was recently signed into law is: What part of your law includes "well-regulated?"

Why do most gun rights extremists leave off the "well-regulated" part of the Second Amendment? If we're honest with ourselves, and to stay true to the U.S. Constitution, then we should be just as zealous to be implementing regulations of our militias/ourselves along with expansion of gun "rights."