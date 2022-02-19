 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What about Trump distractions?

  • 0
Flood endorsement

Both Gov. Pete Ricketts (left) and his predecessor, former Gov. Dave Heineman (right), announced Friday that they were endorsing Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk over embattled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in this year's Republican primary.

 Martha Stoddard, Omaha World-Herald

The Journal Star’s Jan. 22 headline story, "Ricketts, Heineman endorse Flood," brought to mind several past presidents’ enduring insights, including Harry Truman’s wry, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."

Citing the "distractions" caused by fellow Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s pending legal case as jeopardizing the 1st District’s House seat, Nebraska’s current and former governors withdrew their support.

Their mercurial allegiance is instructive. We all learned that sharing an ideology with a person afflicted by self-serving loyalty can be contagious. Jeff Fortenberry learned what the underside of a bus looks like.

The one-strike-and-you’re-out rule they used to rebuke their former colleague must be a recent addition to their playbook. Otherwise, where were their front-page concerns about the repeated distractions caused by four years of their national leader’s numerous judicial entanglements?

People are also reading…

All politics may be local, but audacity has no boundary.

Such hypocrisy is usually a required antecedent to capricious fidelity. But, considering the governors’ strident opposition to mandates, maybe it was just politically inbred shamelessness. Regardless, this conduct is concerningly commonplace.

Politics has never been for the faint-hearted. But lately it has become a magnet and sanctuary for the cold-hearted. There may be honor among thieves, but politicians ... not so much.

Thomas Jefferson was right when he said we deserve the government we elect, as was Abe Lincoln warning that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Their observations portended the prevailing callous animosity that now taints our body politic and threatens our democracy.

From our past is a hopeful way forward. We acknowledged and addressed our forefathers’ shortcomings of slavery and disenfranchisement by, among other things, amending our Constitution to embody that civic and moral progress.

We should now recognize and respond accordingly to their timeless wisdom.

Larry McClung, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republicans let down nation

Letter: Republicans let down nation

Latest discovery by the Jan. 6 congressional committee regarding the forged electors lists by Republicans, apparently actual “stop-the-steal” …

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., one would think that the dust of lies would have settled, and the truth would rise…

Letter: Fortenberry in D.C. too long

I recently saw Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attack ad on Sen. Mike Flood claiming Flood supports taxpayer benefits for illegal immigration and pict…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News