Letter: What about Trump distractions?

The Journal Star’s Jan. 22 headline story, "Ricketts, Heineman endorse Flood," brought to mind several past presidents’ enduring insights, including Harry Truman’s wry, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."

Citing the "distractions" caused by fellow Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s pending legal case as jeopardizing the 1st District’s House seat, Nebraska’s current and former governors withdrew their support.

Their mercurial allegiance is instructive. We all learned that sharing an ideology with a person afflicted by self-serving loyalty can be contagious. Jeff Fortenberry learned what the underside of a bus looks like.

The one-strike-and-you’re-out rule they used to rebuke their former colleague must be a recent addition to their playbook. Otherwise, where were their front-page concerns about the repeated distractions caused by four years of their national leader’s numerous judicial entanglements?

All politics may be local, but audacity has no boundary.

Such hypocrisy is usually a required antecedent to capricious fidelity. But, considering the governors’ strident opposition to mandates, maybe it was just politically inbred shamelessness. Regardless, this conduct is concerningly commonplace.

Politics has never been for the faint-hearted. But lately it has become a magnet and sanctuary for the cold-hearted. There may be honor among thieves, but politicians ... not so much.

Thomas Jefferson was right when he said we deserve the government we elect, as was Abe Lincoln warning that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Their observations portended the prevailing callous animosity that now taints our body politic and threatens our democracy.

From our past is a hopeful way forward. We acknowledged and addressed our forefathers’ shortcomings of slavery and disenfranchisement by, among other things, amending our Constitution to embody that civic and moral progress.

We should now recognize and respond accordingly to their timeless wisdom.

Larry McClung, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0