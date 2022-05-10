Letter: What about the pro-truth side?

As regulation of women’s bodies escalates to an unequalled fervor, it is increasingly necessary to talk about the disproportionate responsibility women have borne for the prevalence of unwanted pregnancies and abortions in our country.

Women can at maximum (without multiples) produce one child per year. Men, on the other hand, can father potentially over 365 children in one year! The effort it takes to reduce abortions would decrease exponentially if we utilized the reversible male tubal ligation procedure or the use of male birth control which reduces the production of male hormones enough to suppress the production of sperm.

If the problem we are looking to solve is unwanted pregnancies resulting in women seeking abortions, which “kills babies,” the logical conclusion is to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies. The shortest, most effective route to this goal is to regulate the male contribution to this problem. Then we might actually make a dent in the number of unwanted pregnancies ultimately leading to abortion in our country.

The goal is not, in reality, threatening to regulate men’s bodies. The goal is to not regulate any bodies. The goal is understanding -- understanding by putting men in a position to theoretically conceptualize what this type of invasive, dehumanizing, regulation feels like in hopes of changing the conversation around this issue.

I wish simply to flush out the truth and to push back on this hamster wheel of pro-life, pro-choice arguments that don’t even address the force mobilizing the issue: power grabbing in the form of manipulating the electorate around a highly emotional issue, “killing babies.”

This will either evolve the understanding that this country’s shameful history of regulating women’s bodies is barbaric and archaic, or that the pro-life movement is truly just a pawn strategically and intentionally used to align voters to maximize political gain.

Tricia Monzon, Lincoln

