 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What about the pro-truth side?

  • 0
Roe vs. Wade rally

Dozens gathered outside the State Capitol on Tuesday in support of pro-abortion rights.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

As regulation of women’s bodies escalates to an unequalled fervor, it is increasingly necessary to talk about the disproportionate responsibility women have borne for the prevalence of unwanted pregnancies and abortions in our country.

Women can at maximum (without multiples) produce one child per year. Men, on the other hand, can father potentially over 365 children in one year! The effort it takes to reduce abortions would decrease exponentially if we utilized the reversible male tubal ligation procedure or the use of male birth control which reduces the production of male hormones enough to suppress the production of sperm.

If the problem we are looking to solve is unwanted pregnancies resulting in women seeking abortions, which “kills babies,” the logical conclusion is to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies. The shortest, most effective route to this goal is to regulate the male contribution to this problem. Then we might actually make a dent in the number of unwanted pregnancies ultimately leading to abortion in our country.

People are also reading…

The goal is not, in reality, threatening to regulate men’s bodies. The goal is to not regulate any bodies. The goal is understanding -- understanding by putting men in a position to theoretically conceptualize what this type of invasive, dehumanizing, regulation feels like in hopes of changing the conversation around this issue.

I wish simply to flush out the truth and to push back on this hamster wheel of pro-life, pro-choice arguments that don’t even address the force mobilizing the issue: power grabbing in the form of manipulating the electorate around a highly emotional issue, “killing babies.”

This will either evolve the understanding that this country’s shameful history of regulating women’s bodies is barbaric and archaic, or that the pro-life movement is truly just a pawn strategically and intentionally used to align voters to maximize political gain.

Tricia Monzon, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Academy has double standard

Now that the dust has settled on the Oscars, I would like to inquire about its decision-making. I’m not writing in defense of Will Smith and h…

Letter: Time for new leadership

Letter: Time for new leadership

Twenty years is too long. Our current county board representative, Deb Schorr, has already served five -- yes, five -- terms on the county boa…

Letter: Nurses rallying for change

Letter: Nurses rallying for change

Nurses from all over the country will be participating in a National Nurses' March on Thursday. The largest group will be marching to Congress…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News