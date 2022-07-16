 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What about right's agenda?

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Sept. 25.

 AP file

I cringe when right-wing extremists like Ted Cruz, Pete Ricketts or Tom Brewer proclaim that all the negatives in America are caused by the far-left's radical national agenda and Nebraska's nonpartisan unicameral.

Well, there is also a far-right radical national agenda.

Examples and comments:

The far-right's radical agenda of indoctrination, censorship and cherry-picking through Betsy DeVos's charter schools. As Ricketts struts like a rooster after the Supreme Court took a hatchet to church and state separation, I wonder how he will respond when he hears from "Trump country" where, for example, a football coach offers a prayer quoting the Quran.

The far-right's radical agenda of ignorantly supporting Trump's "Big Lie." I wonder how Ricketts would have responded if at one of his "voter ID promotion" townhalls he was querried about research completed in 2016 by News Channel Nebraska disclosing that of 860,000 statewide votes cast only two cases (or 0.00025%) of voter fraud occurred.

Does the far-right's radical agenda of Trump's "Making America Great Again" mean the overturning of Roe v. Wade will return America to an era decades ago when a bunch of old, bald, overweight, impotent, impudent, white men told women what they could do or not do with their bodies?

Finally, do the radical far-right Biden bashers know that if the tariffs placed upon Chinese imports during Trump’s failed trade wars were lifted, many consumer prices would return closer to 2015 levels.

Alvin Guenther, Dubar

