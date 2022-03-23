 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What about Christian love?

  • 0
City Council Fairness Ordinance, 2.7

Lincoln City Council members Sändra Washington (from left), Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers react during a council meeting Feb. 7, where the council heard public testimony on the fairness ordinance. The ordinance approved Monday now faces a petition drive.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

As a woman of faith, I write to express my deep disappointment that Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance is once again on hold. Yes, there were many signatures on the petition organized by the Nebraska Family Alliance, but they do not speak for my family nor do they represent all of Lincoln's faith communities, by any means.

As a Lutheran, I have been growing in faith for all of my 72 years. I believe every person is born in the image of God and is precious and beloved by God just as I am, as well as my family members and friends who identify as LGBTQ+. The strong and undeniable message of both Old and New Testaments is one of hospitality, inclusion, love and justice.

It is because of my faith that I know treating someone differently because of who they are and whom they love is wrong. Faith is about loving our neighbors, not discriminating against them. The Fairness Ordinance is about building a strong community and a strong economy. Discrimination has no place in Lincoln.

Elsa Larson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Let kids walk to school

Letter: Let kids walk to school

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they …

Letter: Remember to respect

Letter: Remember to respect

I am writing in response to the recent collection of signatures to put the Fairness Ordinance to a vote. As we are going forward with this con…

Letter: No longer to be silent

Letter: No longer to be silent

I usually keep to myself and prefer not to get to vocal about anything. I tend to just have discussions with my friends and a few family membe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News