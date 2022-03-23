Letter: What about Christian love?

As a woman of faith, I write to express my deep disappointment that Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance is once again on hold. Yes, there were many signatures on the petition organized by the Nebraska Family Alliance, but they do not speak for my family nor do they represent all of Lincoln's faith communities, by any means.

As a Lutheran, I have been growing in faith for all of my 72 years. I believe every person is born in the image of God and is precious and beloved by God just as I am, as well as my family members and friends who identify as LGBTQ+. The strong and undeniable message of both Old and New Testaments is one of hospitality, inclusion, love and justice.

It is because of my faith that I know treating someone differently because of who they are and whom they love is wrong. Faith is about loving our neighbors, not discriminating against them. The Fairness Ordinance is about building a strong community and a strong economy. Discrimination has no place in Lincoln.

Elsa Larson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0