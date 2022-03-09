 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What about caring for all?

petition - fairness ordinance, 2.21

Nebraska Family Alliance volunteers set up along O Street on Monday to gather signatures to force the Lincoln City Council to call for a public vote on the city's new fairness ordinance. 

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic diocese has tragically reduced the church teaching of “Love one another as I have loved you,” to bathrooms and courtrooms.

To marginalize one of our most vulnerable populations out of a manufactured fear is a tragic result of attempts to weaponize religion. Setting up voting stands outside of church to wall in people not like us is indecent. Freedom of religion is not freedom of only your religion, or freedom at the expense of others; just focus on the first word.

Change is difficult but it need not be punitive. You can’t fight for the good of the people without caring about them. All of them. What would Jesus do? He would love them.

Steven Burbach, Lincoln

