While yet to show us even a little ethical backbone by denouncing Donald Trump’s authoritarian Big Lie and the nonsense several dim-bulb Republican House colleagues are currently engaged in at taxpayer expense, Rep. Mike Flood’s latest platitudinous guest-editorial hope ("Stakes high in search," Feb. 1) that UNL's chancellor search committee finds the right candidate to transform the state’s premier land-grant institution into the state’s “economic driver,” while enthusiastically sophomoric, betrays a profound misunderstanding of what a university’s purpose is.

Even for those knowing nothing about academia, Flood’s wanting the new chancellor to be a “change agent” advocating resetting the focus of UNL’s core mission, from “teaching, research and service” to “research, job creation and economic development,” should be a red flag. If there’s no emphasis on teaching, what about the undergraduate and graduate students for whose education the institution was founded? Don’t they figure in the equation?

A university is an institution of learning of the highest level, having a college of liberal arts and a program of graduate studies together with several professional schools and faculties. Having the most able, knowledgeable and research/performance-engaged teaching professors in all disciplines inspiring and demanding intellectual achievement in their students is the way a flagship university like UNL evolves from a premier educational institution into a world-class place of learning, innovation and creativity.

And it’s at the university’s heart, the college of liberal arts, where the real action of transformation begins. When mastery of basic arts liberates, that’s when imaginative thinking and thoughtful imagination invite talent to realize its full potential.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln