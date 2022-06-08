Letter: We're better nation than this

My niece, Danika Hamer, currently teaches at a U.S. Army post in Vicenza, Italy. Danika is a Malcolm native and a graduate of Wayne State College. Her husband is a U.S. Army major. She has taught at several locations in the United States and overseas. After the shootings at Uvalde, Texas, Danika posted the following note on Facebook (submitted with her permission):

“You know where I have taught without being worried about being shot at work? Belgium, South Korea, Italy.

"You know where I’ve taught that it has been a concern and I’ve scoped out the room, distance from the outside doors, and how quickly I could hide the kids? Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Colorado.

"Seems like the problem is America. But, you know, thoughts and prayers.”

I can’t include Danika’s final sentence -- the language is not suitable for a family newspaper. It is, though, an honest expression of the pain, heartbreak and sheer frustration that so many of us are feeling.

No one is going to do away with the Second Amendment, but no right is absolute, particularly when the unrestricted version places the most fundamental right of all -- the right to life -- of others in mortal peril.

How ironic it is that so many of those who so fervently argue on behalf of children yet unborn seem to place so little emphasis on the later preservation of those same lives. How long are we going to let this continue? We are a better nation than this.

Thomas Phillips, Lincoln

