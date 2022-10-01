Letter: Welcome to some long odds

Welcome to the state’s new DeadHorse Casino, where even today’s winners are the eventual losers.

Step right up. Shell out your hard-earned cash. Join your neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Gullible, in a fever to gamble against crippling house odds.

Say, didn’t I see you guys the other day at the gas station in a line to buy lottery tickets? Isn’t that a fun way to pay Nebraska’s Stupid Tax?

Maybe you’ll get lucky today and only lose a little bit of your grocery money. Your kids don’t have to eat every day, do they?

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo