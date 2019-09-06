If Richard Terrell's ancestors had remained in their home country, we would not have had to read his mean-spirited conservative commentary regarding immigration to the United States ("'The New Colossus' is being twisted," Aug. 30).
As a liberal, I believe the the country should be open to anyone who enters through the long-standing proper legal process. I believe also we should uphold the tradition of this country to help our neighbors, refugees and those truly in need regardless of their lot in life.
Empathy and compassion are values that should not be lost as we all learn to accept that things can't be like they were years ago. Things change.
Don Rabbe, Lincoln