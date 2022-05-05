 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wedge issues are distracting

In April 2000 Republican U.S. Sen. from Nebraska Chuck Hagel visited Prescott School. He wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the passage of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which entitled children to a free and appropriate public education to meet their unique needs and prepare them for future education, employment and independent living.

He thought the best way to celebrate the anniversary of IDEA was to spend time with children who were benefitting from the act. A group of children with disabilities in hearing, vision, speech and language was assembled so Senator Hagel could read them a story and interact with them. One boy who was blind and deaf kept asking, “Where the man?” so a teacher took the child over to meet the senator.

Hagel had the boy sit on his knee while he read the story. Two of the students with hearing disabilities had recently immigrated to Lincoln from the Middle East. When Senator Hagel interacted with those boys with the help of a teacher he didn’t say, “They aren’t our children.”

It is hard to even imagine many Republicans in 2022 having an event celebrating a governmental effort to help people, especially children, have better lives. Many of today’s Republicans seem so concerned about cultural wedge issues like an incorrect description of critical race theory, sexual identity, anti-science health directives and banning books they have no time to address issues that will actually improve the lives of people, especially the lives of our children.

Paul Canny, Lincoln

Chuck Hagel

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks in 2016 during an appearance in Lincoln.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
