Brodey Weber is running for City Council in District 4, and I can think of nobody who would be better qualified to represent this part of Lincoln. I’ve known Brodey for years, and have seen firsthand how smart and thoughtful he is, how tenacious he can be when it comes to standing up for what is right, how much he loves Lincoln and how much he genuinely cares about the well-being of others.

He is simultaneously incredibly smart and thoughtful and takes the “service” part of public service very seriously.

Brodey Weber knows what’s important to District 4 because he’s always been one of us. He knows how much the roads in our part of the city need improvement. He has seen young professionals leave Lincoln for a myriad of reasons and is committed to find ways to retain them instead.

And he wants to see the city, county and state creating an Air Park economic development task force. Discovering how best to maximize that area’s economic potential isn’t just good for the people of District 4; it would benefit the city as a whole.

Whether it’s his own policy proposals or someone else’s, nobody will do their council homework more thoroughly than Brodey to know how things will affect our district and the city. His goal is to find the right answers, the best answers, no matter what side of the aisle they may come from.

I will be proud to call Brodey Weber my councilperson in May.

Matt Schur, Lincoln