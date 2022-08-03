Letter: Wealthy Christians can step up

As a former homeschool teacher in the largest homeschool in Lincoln in 1990s, I would like to warn against state funding for private education.

One, state funding means years of legal battles, millions of dollars to maintain and being at odds with your neighbor. Two, this is the time to reinvent the schooling paradigm. Let’s give Christians and public-school students more educational choices.

The millionaire and billionaire Christians could provide scholarships, startup costs for new schools and educational choices you want, without government interference and political battles.

How about an educational “free market” system that creates a system for certified, experienced teachers to offer credit classes outside of the school that parents pay for. Currently students can take classes, but it doesn’t count for graduation.

A system could let the state certify teachers to indicate the curriculum meets standards and could evaluate methods. Schools provide a list of qualified programs to parents. A student’s school of choice would receive grades and grant credits.

These options provide a multitude of courses and more cheaply -- individual choices, without switching schools and no school wars with neighbors.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and their think-thank buddies have an opportunity to do more than simply switch who pays for a private education while leaving the public schools in an old, “certifying attendance in a school” paradigm.

They could show us how a “free market” for certified teachers could open multitudes of options for learning and acquiring state credits to graduate, according to various beliefs.

Laureen Greenwood, Lincoln